U.S. Senate's coronavirus package would be worth more than $2 trillion: White House adviser

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters about the Trump administration's response to the financial issues surrounding the coronoavirus outbreak, at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The coronavirus stimulus package being negotiated by the U.S. Senate would be worth more than $2 trillion, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Saturday.

“The package is coming in at about 10 percent of GDP,” Kudlow told reporters. Asked if that amounted to more than $2 trillion, Kudlow said: “That’s correct.”

“We’re just trying to cover the right bases,” Kudlow said as he entered the talks. “It’s a problem of weeks and months, not years. We just want a bridge.”

Kudlow also said lawmakers are considering a payroll tax holiday for small businesses.