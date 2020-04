FILE PHOTO: A test tube labelled with the coronavirus is seen in front of U.S. dollar banknotes, in this illustration taken on March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The coronavirus response bill passed by the U.S. Congress last month will increase the federal budget deficit by about $1.8 trillion over the next decade, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated Thursday.

Although the coronavirus relief bill provided over $2 trillion in financial aid, its projected cost is less than that because some of the assistance is in form of loan guarantees, the CBO said in a statement.