Differences over coronavirus aid remain, Pelosi says after talks with White House aide

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after talks with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Thursday that Democrats and Republicans remain far apart over how much to spend on the next coronavirus relief legislation.

In a statement, Pelosi said Democrats had offered to cut the amount in the bill to $2.2 trillion, but she suggested the White House, which has said it is looking to spend $1 trillion, had rejected the offer.

“This conversation made clear that the White House continues to disregard the needs of the American people as the coronavirus crisis devastates lives and livelihoods,” Pelosi said after a 25-minute call with Meadows.