Coronavirus funding bill could be ready for Trump's signature by Friday -U.S. Senator

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said on Tuesday an emergency funding bill to fight the coronavirus could be completed and ready for President Donald Trump’s signature by Friday evening.

Speaking to reporters with Leahy and other Democratic senators after a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence and health officials, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Pence and the officials could not say how soon or where people can be tested for coronavirus.