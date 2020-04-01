House Democrats propose $10 billion for health centers in infrastructure plan

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is applauded during a signing ceremony after the House of Representatives approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday they would include $10 billion for community health centers on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus outbreak as part of an infrastructure bill aimed at responding to the crisis.

The proposed legislation, outlined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and two House committee chairmen, hews closely to an infrastructure package House Democrats unveiled in January.