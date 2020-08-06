Pelosi: Democrats, Republicans still far apart on coronavirus aid but making some progress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that negotiations with the Trump administration over the next phase of coronavirus aid are making some progress and proceeding in a positive way, but they remain far apart on key issues such as extending supplemental unemployment benefits.
Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told a news conference they did not believe Senate Republicans understand the “gravity” of the economic damage being caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese