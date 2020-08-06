U.S. Legal News
August 6, 2020 / 3:39 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Pelosi: Democrats, Republicans still far apart on coronavirus aid but making some progress

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that negotiations with the Trump administration over the next phase of coronavirus aid are making some progress and proceeding in a positive way, but they remain far apart on key issues such as extending supplemental unemployment benefits.

Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told a news conference they did not believe Senate Republicans understand the “gravity” of the economic damage being caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below