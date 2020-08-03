Pelosi says coronavirus aid talks with Mnuchin, Meadows to continue Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses the service during the funeral of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, at Ebeneezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. July 30, 2020. Alyssa Pointer/Pool via REUTERS.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet again with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday, she said after talks on Monday for another round of coronavirus economic aid concluded.

Mnuchin met with Democratic lawmakers, who hold the keys to passing any economic stimulus in the House of Representatives, for most of Monday. Pelosi and her fellow Democrat in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said the talks had been productive, and Schumer said he believes there is a desire to quickly complete legislation meant to blunt the economic pain from the global pandemic.