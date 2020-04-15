Senate Democrats seek $30 billion plan for national coronavirus testing program

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) makes a statement after meetings to wrap up work on coronavirus economic aid legislation, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, said on Wednesday, that testing for the fast-spreading and deadly coronavirus is inadequate and that the country should plow $30 billion into a national test program.

“We have to ramp up testing so it can be done on a broader scale,” Schumer said in a call with reporters, adding that the “nationwide effort” should include more rapid tests and contact tracing.