Top U.S. Democrats Pelosi, Schumer call on White House to negotiate Friday on coronavirus relief

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, joined by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, speaks to reporters in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer urged the White House to join them again on Friday in talks on proposals for coronavirus relief.

Trump has threatened to pull White House negotiators out of talks and instead issue executive orders to address economic needs. In a statement, Pelosi and Schumer said the latest jobs report showed more investments were needed, and called on White House negotiators “to join us once again at the negotiating table today to secure a bipartisan agreement”.