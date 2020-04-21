Politics
April 21, 2020 / 6:54 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

U.S. coronavirus bill provides $321 billion for small business: aide

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A coronavirus relief deal agreed to by U.S. congressional leaders and the Trump administration would provide $321 billion for a small business lending program, a senior Republican congressional aide said on Tuesday.

The bill would also provide $60 billion for another emergency disaster loan program for small businesses, as well as $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for national coronavirus testing, the aide said. The Senate was expected to consider the plan later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
