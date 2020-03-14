U.S.
March 14, 2020 / 6:39 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Dramatic drop in passenger flights due to European travel ban expected: U.S. official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expects a major drop in passenger flights from countries subject to the European travel ban aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, a senior Department of Homeland Security official said on Saturday.

“We expect the number of passengers to decline dramatically and relatively quickly,” the official said in a briefing for reporters. “We would expect to see some airlines pull down flights. Not all flights, but to reduce the number of their flights.”

Reporting by Jonathan Landay

