Travel on U.S. roads fell 11.3% in January over 2020 levels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Travel on U.S. roads fell by 11.3%, or 28.2 billion miles in January compared with the same month last year as millions of Americans continue to work at home and skip leisure trips amid COVID-19.

For all of 2020, road travel fell 13.2% to 2.83 trillion miles, the lowest yearly total since 2001. Travel on U.S. roads fell 10.3% in December. In January, Americans logged 223.3 billion miles, with the biggest decline in the Northeast United States, where driving was down 16.2%.