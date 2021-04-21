Travel on U.S. roads fell 12.1% in February over 2020 levels

FILE PHOTO: Cars fill the road as people travel before the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Travel on U.S. roads fell by 12.1%, or 28.3 billion miles, in February compared with the same month last year as millions of Americans continue to work at home and skip leisure trips amid COVID-19.

For the 12 months ending in February, road travel fell 15.3% to 2.77 trillion miles, the lowest total since 2000, down 497 billion miles. Travel was down 0.4% in February over January according to seasonally adjusted figures.