U.S. driving falls 11.1% in November as COVID-19 cases rise

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Travel on U.S. roads fell 11.1% in November, a steeper decline over October road use as coronavirus cases increased, the U.S. Transportation Department said Friday.

The U.S. government said drivers logged 231.6 billion vehicle miles in November, down from 260.5 billion in the same month in 2019. By comparison, October driving fell by 8.8%. For the first 11 months of 2020, U.S. drivers logged 410 billion fewer miles, down 13.7%, to 2.58 trillion, the lowest figure for that period since 2001.