Trump says decision on opening U.S. economy will be based on facts, data

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Fox anchor Bill Hemmer on the coronavirus response during a "virtual town hall" event in the Rose Garden at White House in Washington, U.S. March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration’s decision to loosen restrictions related to the coronavirus and re-open the U.S. economy would be based on facts and data but said the goal remained to do so by the Easter holiday in April.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said that for the most part he did not expect to have to use the Defence Production Act but would do so as needed.