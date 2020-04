FILE PHOTO: Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett gestures as he speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy may be able to weather the hit from the coronavirus with the stimulative policies already in the pipeline without the need for more measures to spur activity, a White House adviser said on Thursday.

“I think probably very soon, very shortly, we’ll have a better idea about whether we need to extend the current existing things or move on to new ideas,” White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told Fox News Channel.