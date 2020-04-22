U.S. Treasury chief looks for most if not all of U.S. economy to be open later in summer

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin answers questions during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday most, if not all, of the U.S. economy should be reopened by later in the summer after a devastating shutdown to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re looking forward to by the time we get later in the summer having most of the economy if not all of the economy open,” Mnuchin told Fox Business Network.

(This story corrects quote to say “get later” rather than “hit later”.)