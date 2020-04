A man stands in front of a Modell's store that is closed, as retail sales suffer record drop during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. unemployment rate is likely to hit 16% or higher in April, and “really big thoughtful policies” will be needed to rebuild confidence, a White House adviser said on Sunday.

“I think the next couple of months are going to look terrible,” White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told reporters. “You’re going to see numbers as bad as anything we’ve ever seen before.”