May 22, 2020 / 2:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House's Hassett expects June turning point in U.S. employment: CNN

FILE PHOTO: White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett addresses reporters during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Adviser Kevin Hassett said on Friday he expects that May will mark another dismal month for U.S. employment, but June could mark a turning point for the massive joblessness caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ll see a very bad number for May and then I think that in June it will start to head in the right direction,” he told CNN, adding that he believes a fourth stimulus bill meant to stanch coronavirus-induced economic pain is coming “sooner rather than later.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

