U.S. CDC says schools in low COVID-19-transmission areas can fully reopen with mask-wearing, mitigation

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control on Friday released new guidance for school reopenings, saying schools in areas of low COVID-19 transmission can fully reopen if they employ universal mask-wearing and other mitigation strategies.

The agency said school reopenings should not be conditional on teachers’ access to COVID-19 vaccines, but strongly recommended U.S. states prioritize teachers and school staff for vaccination.

Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Chris Reese

