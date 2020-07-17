U.S. Treasury chief sees 'significant amount' for schools in next coronavirus aid bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that he expects the next coronavirus aid bill to provide a “significant amount of money” to help U.S. K-12 schools to reopen safely.
Mnuchin made the comment during a U.S. House of Representatives Small Business Committee hearing at which he also said more funding was needed to help businesses hardest hit by the pandemic, such as travel related industries.
The Trump administration has been pushing for schools to reopen in the fall, which would allow many parents to return to work and help revive the economy.
Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese