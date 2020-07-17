U.S. Treasury chief sees 'significant amount' for schools in next coronavirus aid bill

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a House Small Business Committee hearing in Washington, DC, U.S., July 17, 2020. The committee hearing is looking into the Small Business Administration and Treasury pandemic programs. Erin Scott/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that he expects the next coronavirus aid bill to provide a “significant amount of money” to help U.S. K-12 schools to reopen safely.

Mnuchin made the comment during a U.S. House of Representatives Small Business Committee hearing at which he also said more funding was needed to help businesses hardest hit by the pandemic, such as travel related industries.

The Trump administration has been pushing for schools to reopen in the fall, which would allow many parents to return to work and help revive the economy.