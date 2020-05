FILE PHOTO: Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar talks to reporters as he departs with U.S. President Donald Trump on travel to Allentown, Pennsylvania from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Monday he was hopeful American schools would reopen in the fall, despite reports of a rare inflammatory syndrome in children that is believed to be linked to the coronavirus.

“We’ll have to see how the disease progresses over the summer but I’m quite hopeful. I think we need to get back to school,” Azar said in an interview with Fox News Channel.