White House to unveil new anti-coronavirus steps for reopening schools, aide says

FILE PHOTO: White House adviser Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration will unveil eight new measures on Wednesday for schools to follow as they reopen to increase protection against the coronavirus pandemic, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said.

“We want them (schools) to open soon and safely, and we’re coming up with eight measures or so on how to do that, which will be announced today,” Conway said in an interview with Fox News Channel.

Later on Wednesday, Trump is scheduled to attend an event focused on schools.

Trump has publicly pushed for schools to reopen, saying there are low risks to young people from the virus, even as teachers and public health experts raised alarms about whether it could be done safely.

But, despite Trump’s efforts, most of the country’s largest school districts have said they would start the school year with online classes, as states across the country have battled a spike in cases over the summer.