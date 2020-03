FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during an address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2020. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency over the deadly coronavirus, opening the door to providing more federal aid to fight the disease, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.