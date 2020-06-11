U.S. EPA orders Amazon, eBay to stop selling unsafe COVID-19 products: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - E-commerce companies Amazon Inc and eBay Inc have been instructed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to stop selling unproven or unsafe disinfectants, including products falsely marketed as killing COVID-19, on their platforms, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/3fcuLg5 on Thursday.

The EPA issued orders directing the companies to stop selling or distributing 70 products, including sprays, lanyards and other products touted as “preventing epidemics”, the report said.

The companies are required to remove the products from their websites and to certify that they have done so, the report said.

The EPA, Amazon and eBay did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment from Reuters.