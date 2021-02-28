Biden administration to appeal eviction moratorium ruling

FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputies wait for a woman to collect her possessions as they carry out an eviction order, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Saturday it will appeal a judge’s ruling that the nationwide eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic is unlawful.

The measure issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention covers most residential evictions in an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. A federal judge in Texas ruled on Thursday that Congress did not have the power to authorize the moratorium under the U.S. Constitution.