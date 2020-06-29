Factbox: U.S. states reverse course or pause coronavirus reopenings

(Reuters) - Texas, Florida and California are among U.S. states to reverse reopenings and reclose businesses such as bars to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Many other states have paused reopenings after seeing cases rise in the weeks after they lifted stay-at-home orders.

TEXAS

Governor Greg Abbott on Friday renewed restrictions after a rise in positive coronavirus tests above 10%, closing bars, limiting restaurant capacity to 50%, closing tubing and rafting businesses, and mandating government approval for gatherings of 100 or more people. Abbott also paused Texas’ phased reopening.

FLORIDA

New daily records in coronavirus cases pushed Florida on Friday to stop establishments that derive more than 50% of their revenue from alcohol from serving on premises. Governor Ron DeSantis blamed the spike in cases, in part, on younger residents flocking to night spots to socialize.

CALIFORNIA

California ordered bars in Los Angeles and six other counties to close on Sunday in its first major rollback of economic reopening after record daily case increases. Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday said Imperial County, southeast of Los Angeles, had become so overwhelmed with the virus he was recommending it issue a new stay-at-home order

PAUSED REOPENINGS

More than a dozen U.S. states, including Washington, Oregon, Utah, Louisiana and New Mexico, have paused the next phase of their reopening after seeing an uptick in cases once stay-at-home orders were lifted.