U.S. health official Fauci testimony to Congress blocked: aide

FILE PHOTO: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus response meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci has been blocked by the White House from testifying next week to a congressional committee examining the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the panel said on Friday.

“We have been informed by an administration official that the White House has blocked Dr. Fauci from testifying,” House Appropriations Committee spokesman Evan Hollander said in an email.