Trump: U.S. considering coronavirus testing on some international flights

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States was considering having passengers on international flights from coronavirus hot spots be tested for the virus.

“We’re looking at doing it on the international flights coming out of areas that are heavily infected,” Trump said at a White House event. He said his administration was working with airlines on the plan, which could happen “in the very near future.”

He said Brazil was one of the countries “getting to that category” of being a hot spot.