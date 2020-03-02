Florida confirms two coronavirus cases, one had traveled to Italy: governor

FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis talks to the media during a news conference as Hurricane Dorian approaches the state, at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, U.S. August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

(Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday confirmed that two presumptive coronavirus cases in Florida were positive, Governor Ron DeSantis said during a news conference.

Both patients are adults. One patient had recently traveled to Italy, while the other had no relevant travel history but had “significant underlying conditions” and had been in the hospital, DeSantis said.

“We do anticipate to see more positive cases in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.