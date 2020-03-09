Florida officials: Travelers from hard-hit coronavirus countries must self-isolate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Florida health officials amended their travel advisory on Monday, saying visitors returning from countries hit hardest by the coronavirus must self-isolate for 14 days, while those returning from other countries affected by the virus should monitor their health.

Health officials in the state had said earlier all individuals who had traveled internationally should quarantine for two weeks when they returned to the United States.

In a revised statement, the Florida Health Department said it was following new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in calling for mandatory isolation for those coming from hard-hit ‘level 3’ countries, which currently include China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.

People returning from other countries affected by the virus as well as from cruises should monitor their health and limit their interactions with people for two weeks, Florida officials said, citing the CDC.