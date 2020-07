FILE PHOTO: A barrier blocks a street after the 8 pm curfew, imposed due to Florida's climbing numbers of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Liza Feria

(Reuters) - Florida reported 10,347 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the sixth day in a row the state has announced over 10,000 new infections.

Florida reported 92 new deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,183.