FILE PHOTO: Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) arrive with a correctional patient at North Shore Medical Center where the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Miami, Florida, U.S. July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

(Reuters) - Florida reported a record one-day increase in deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday with 173 lives lost, according to the state health department.

Florida also reported that cases rose by 10,249, bringing its total cases to nearly 390,000. Total deaths rose to 5,632.

Florida has the third-largest outbreak in the nation, behind only California and New York.