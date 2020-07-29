Florida, Texas report record increases in COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row

FILE PHOTO: Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) arrive with a correctional patient at North Shore Medical Center where the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Miami, Florida, U.S. July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

(Reuters) - Florida and Texas reported a record increase in COVID-19 deaths for a second day in a row on Wednesday, as total deaths surpassed 150,000, according to a Reuters tally.

Florida had 217 fatalities in the last 24 hours and Texas had at least 302 with some counties yet to report. Only two other states, New York and New Jersey, have ever reported more than 300 deaths in a single day.

Florida also reported 9,446 new cases, bringing its total infections to over 451,000, the second highest in the country behind California. Florida’s total death toll rose to 6,457, eighth highest in the nation, according to a Reuters tally.

Texas reported at least 6,436 new cases with some counties not yet reporting, bringing its total to 419,000 infections with 6,800 total deaths.

North Carolina also had a record increase in deaths on Wednesday, rising by 42, according to a Reuters tally of county data. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients was also a record high.

Total U.S. deaths surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday, the highest level in the world and rising at the fastest rate since early June. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2P87LUu)

Nationally, COVID-19 deaths have risen for three weeks in a row while the number of new cases week-over-week recently fell for the first time since June.

Graphic: The scale of coronavirus deaths here