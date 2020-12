FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building is reflected on a marble seating area following a rainstorm at the East Front on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday will consider a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through midnight on Sunday, according to a statement from the chamber’s appropriations committee.

Appropriations Committee Chair Nita Lowey introduced the stopgap funding bill on Friday afternoon, according to the statement.