March 12, 2020 / 5:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

First coronavirus death in U.S. state of Georgia was 67-year-old man, governor says

(Reuters) - The first patient to die from the new coronavirus in the U.S. state of Georgia was a 67-year-old man with underlying medical conditions, Governor Brian Kemp said on Thursday.

The patient tested positive for COVID-19 on March 7 and was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, the governor said in a statement.

“I know the medical professionals on site did everything that they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts. As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities,” the governor said.

