FILE PHOTO: Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks during the third day of the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., October 14, 2020. Drew Angerer/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, 87, said on Tuesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding in the tweet that he feels good and plans to work from home in Iowa.