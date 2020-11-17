Republican U.S. Senator Grassley, 87, quarantining after COVID-19 exposure: statement

FILE PHOTO: Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks during the third day of the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., October 14, 2020. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, the chamber’s President Pro Tempore, said on Tuesday he was in quarantine after being exposed to the novel coronavirus and was awaiting test results.

Grassley, 87, said in a statement that he was “feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms” but would follow public health guidelines and would continue to work from home. Grassley is also chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.