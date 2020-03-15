White House advises against 'hoarding' as Trump talks to grocery store executives

Baby wipes stand on mostly empty grocery store shelves inside Kroger Co.'s Ralphs supermarket amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus cases, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has held a telephone call with executives of grocery stores, the White House said on Sunday, adding that supply chains in the United States were strong and that it was unnecessary for citizens to hoard daily essentials.

As the coronavirus spread across the United States and worldwide, thousands of Americans flocked to supermarkets, lining up outside stores before they opened, eager for a chance to buy essentials that have flown off shelves.