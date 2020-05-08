U.S. CDC reopening guidelines are under review: White House

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended guidelines on when and how localities should reopen activity are being edited, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Friday.

An administration official on Thursday said the White House had shelved a step-by-step guide prepared by CDC officials to help states safely reopen public places closed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.