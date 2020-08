FILE PHOTO: Commissioner of U.S. Food and Drug Administration Dr. Stephen M. Hahn speaks during a news conference about the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) developments, in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

(Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is willing to fast-track a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible, the Financial Times reported him as saying in an interview published on Sunday.

Stephen Hahn, who serves as the commissioner of FDA, said his agency was prepared to authorize a vaccine before Phase Three clinical trials were complete, the paper reported on.ft.com/3b8Uq8I.