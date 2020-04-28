Another coronavirus aid bill could spur U.S. growth: White House adviser

FILE PHOTO: Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A fourth coronavirus response bill could help spur economic growth in the second half of 2020, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told CNN on Tuesday as Republicans and Democrats in Congress weigh another potential aid measure.

“If we have a very strong phase four stimulus bill, then I’m really happy and pleased ... to make the case for very, very high growth for the rest of the year,” he told the network in an interview.