U.S. military flying home Americans from Honduras stranded by coronavirus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Air Force transport plane is flying home 89 Americans stranded in Honduras due to travel disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. military said.

This is the second Air Force flight on Friday bringing home Americans from Honduras, the U.S. military’s Southern Command said in a statement. Earlier a plane carrying members of a women’s football team landed in the United States. The statement did not say how many people were on that flight.