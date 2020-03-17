U.S. hotel, travel industry to meet with Pence as job cuts begin

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news briefing on the administration's response to the coronavirus at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American hotel and travel industry executives from companies such as Marriott and Hilton were to meet with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday to discuss the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak as thousands of hotel workers begin to be furloughed.

The hotel industry said it is expected to lose $1.4 billion in revenue every week due to the fast-spreading virus, according to a statement from the American Hotel and Lodging Association and the U.S. Travel Association, which also said forecasts for a 30% drop in hotel occupancy over a year would cause the loss of nearly 4 million jobs.

Marriott, the largest hotel company, confirmed it is beginning to furlough what it anticipates will be tens of thousands of employees.

A company spokesman confirmed a Wall Street Journal report that it had begun shutting down some of its managed properties last week, and it is also cutting staffing at hotels that are still open. Workers are not being paid but will get healthcare benefits, the company added.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters he hoped Congress would include aid to the hotel industry including potential loan guarantees.

Pence, White House officials and members of Congress were to meet with hotel industry leaders later on Tuesday to discuss urgent action and providing relief to employees, the statement said.