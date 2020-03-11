U.S. House plans to vote on coronavirus bill on Thursday: Majority Leader

FILE PHOTO: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) walks inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is currently writing a coronavirus response bill and plans to vote on it on Thursday, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday.

Democrats, who control the chamber, are looking at including unemployment insurance, paid sick leave, and family and medical leave in the bill. Hoyer said that the payroll tax cut suggested by President Donald Trump, a Republican, is a “non-starter” and would not be included in the legislation.