U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wears a face mask as she walks to the House Chamber ahead of a vote on an additional economic stimulus package passed earlier in the week by the U.S. Senate, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A $484 billion coronavirus-response bill appeared headed to final passage on Thursday as a wide margin of U.S. House of Representatives members voted in favor of the bill.

Voting continued on the measure, which has already has been passed by the Senate and is supported by President Donald Trump.