Biden presses U.S. House Democrats to move ahead with COVID-19 bill: Jeffries

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden, in his call with U.S. House Democrats on Wednesday, made it clear to lawmakers that they need to move forward with COVID-19 relief legislation, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries told reporters.

Biden also emphasized the need to get $1,400 direct payments to “everyday Americans” after people earlier received $600, he said at a news briefing, although he gave no other details.