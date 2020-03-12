House slow downs coronavirus bill to consider Trump administration proposals

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives has slowed the advancing of its bill to address the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday to consider proposals made by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Republicans had called for delaying the bill, which they described as rushed and lacking bipartisan ideas.

Representative James McGovern, chairman of the Rules Committee which must clear the bill for the Democrat-led chamber to vote on it, said lawmakers had worked all night to resolve issues in the legislation and hold discussions with Republicans.

But at the start of a committee meeting on Thursday, he said they had not heard from President Donald Trump’s administration.

As the meeting progressed, he said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had talked to Mnuchin and lawmakers needed to pause to review his suggestions.

Pelosi had said on Thursday that the Democrats’ sweeping bill to address the coronavirus outbreak would move forward, and that lawmakers were having “ongoing conversations” with the Republican administration.

“We’ve given a good deal of time for them to review the package and we’ll go from there,” she said.

The top Republican on the Rules Committee, Tom Cole, had said that the bill, as written, would probably not make it to Trump to sign into law.

“I think I can say with some confidence, whatever the House does, it’s not going anywhere in the Senate,” said Representative Cole.

Democrats, though, said Congress should act immediately to address the fast-spreading coronavirus.

“I think this is an emergency,” said McGovern at the meeting.