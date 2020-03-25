No. 2 House Democrat pledges 24-hour notice before stimulus vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives told colleagues in a letter on Wednesday that he was committed to providing 24 hours notice before the House votes on a $2 trillion stimulus bill the Senate appears poised to approve.

“Before we can determine when and how the House will consider this legislation, we must have the final legislative text and clear direction on when the Senate will vote,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer wrote. “I remain committed to giving House members 24 hours’ notice before the House acts.”