U.S. House delays vote on Democrats' coronavirus aid bill to give room for talks: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives delayed a vote on Democrats’ $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief plan until Thursday to allow more room for talks with the Trump administration on a bipartisan plan, sources said.

The vote had been planned for Wednesday evening, but lawmakers are “giving one more day for a deal to come together,” a Democratic aide said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Earlier, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had made progress on a bipartisan aid plan although no deal was reached.

